Apple on track for biggest year in India sales, say experts
Summary
- Rising iPhone sales despite tepid market, increasing focus on enterprise sales channels for its Mac line of laptops, and a strong push to sell its overall ecosystem to customers leaves Apple on track to hit $15 billion in net annual revenue from its India operations this year.
New Delhi: Powered by the enduring popularity of the iPhone, Apple Inc.’s dream run in India appears poised to accelerate, with three analysts saying the company may nearly double its revenue this year (FY26) from just two years ago to $15 billion, and continue to grow its revenues at an estimated 30% year-on-year over the next five years.