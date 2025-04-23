Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at IDC India, agrees with the growth story but points out a caveat as well. “There is of course plenty of growth room for Apple in India right now, but there will undoubtedly be a glass ceiling that the company will hit at some point since we’re not seeing many organically new buyers joining the smartphone world," Singh said. “We’re seeing the smartphone space go through a K-shaped recovery curve, which means that in many segments, there’s simply no demand."