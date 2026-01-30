Apple India looks beyond iPhone for growth as market starts maturing
After six years of sustained double-digit growth in iPhone sales, analysts said Apple is now reaping the benefits of a large base of existing customers who are now looking at other products of its ecosystem.
NEW DELHI: Apple reported record quarterly revenue in India for the 15th time as it notched up its highest-ever quarterly turnover globally. This, though, was not driven solely by iPhones, as chief executive officer Tim Cook called out record revenue growth for Apple’s subscription services in India as well as its Mac lineup of PCs and iPad tablets for the first time.