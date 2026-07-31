Apple rides on rising Mac demand to sustain India growth, but caution looms

NEW DELHI : Apple's streak of revenue growth in India continued in the June quarter, driven by strong demand for its Mac lineup of laptops and desktops, even as the company warned that worsening chip-related supply constraints could weigh on iPhone, Mac and iPad shipments in the September quarter.
NEW DELHI : Apple's streak of revenue growth in India continued in the June quarter, driven by strong demand for its Mac lineup of laptops and desktops, even as the company warned that worsening chip-related supply constraints could weigh on iPhone, Mac and iPad shipments in the September quarter.
Speaking after the company's quarterly results on Thursday (early Friday morning IST), Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company had now delivered nearly five consecutive years of record June-quarter revenue from India.
Speaking after the company's quarterly results on Thursday (early Friday morning IST), Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company had now delivered nearly five consecutive years of record June-quarter revenue from India.
"We achieved June quarter revenue records in every geographic segment. We were pleased to see strength across the board with June quarter records in the US, Latin America, Western Europe, India, China Mainland, Japan, and Southeast Asia," Cook said.
Kevan Parekh, Apple's chief financial officer, added that revenue growth in India was in "strong double-digits."
"The customer reception to MacBook Neo has been incredible. We continue to attract new customers to the product around the world. As Tim mentioned, Mac had its best quarter ever for customers new to the Mac and for upgraders worldwide, including in the US, China Mainland, and India," he said.
iPhone pressure
Apple’s revenue growth came even as shipments of its primary cash cow, the iPhone, were hit in India during the June quarter as a result of rising supply chain constraints.
Alongside rising memory chip costs, electronics majors globally, including Apple and Samsung, are contending with impaired raw material supplies that are crucial for chipmaking, printed circuit boards and other components—causing Apple’s iPhone shipments to Indian retailers to decline, Mint reported on 28 July.
The slowdown is notable because Apple has remained the standout performer in an otherwise weakening Indian smartphone market.
Annual iPhone sales in India have risen from about 1.5 million units in calendar year 2019 to an estimated 15 million units in 2026. Apple has steadily climbed into the country's top five smartphone brands even as India's smartphone market is expected to sell around 130 million devices this year—its weakest performance since 2017.
Apple has also emerged as one of the biggest drivers of India's electronics exports.
In FY26, iPhone exports from India touched ₹2 trillion, accounting for more than three-fourths of the country's total electronics exports of ₹2.6 trillion last fiscal. The export boom has also fuelled the rise of suppliers such as Tata Electronics, which reported FY26 revenue of ₹1.31 trillion.
Pricing advantage
Analysts said that a key factor behind Apple’s sustained iPhone demand and sales was in the company not having increased its iPhone prices as yet.
"Apple has kept pricing largely stable, but we view an iPhone price hike as highly likely. Even so, the brand's aspirational pull should keep bringing new users into the ecosystem—with Mac doing the best this quarter," said Tarun Pathak, director of research at Counterpoint India.
Pathak further added that a key factor behind Apple’s net revenue growing in India despite supply constraints is the company refraining from a mid-year price hike of its iPhones in the country.
"Even in the premium segment, we've seen the likes of Samsung implement price hikes of around 15%. Others such as Vivo and Xiaomi have also raised prices of their premium offerings, but Apple is yet to raise its pricing threshold—which brings more flagship phone buyers to their stables," he said.
September outlook
Going forward, Apple expected widespread disruption to its iPhone and Mac supplies worldwide due to constraints in key components—a factor that could hit India too.
"We expect foreign exchange to be a sequential headwind of about 2.5 percentage points to the year-over-year total company growth rate from the June quarter to the September quarter. Second, we expect the impact from supply constraints to increase significantly sequentially. The projected supply constraints in the September quarter affect iPhone, Mac, and iPad. As a result, we expect our September quarter total company revenue to grow between 9%-11% year-over-year," Parekh said.
He added that while demand for iPhones remains strong, sales are expected "to be impacted by these foreign exchange headwinds and supply constraints."
Cook added that the company’s supply chain negotiations with vendor partners have “less flexibility than normal.”
"The constraints were primarily driven by the availability of the advanced nodes that our SoCs are produced on. If you look forward to the September quarter, we continue to expect high demand. However, with less flexibility in the supply chain, we expect the impact from the supply constraints to increase significantly sequentially. The projected supply constraints in the September quarter affect iPhone, Mac, and iPad. We're seeing some very significant constraints currently, with limited flexibility to remedy it," he said.