Mint Primer: Is the iPhone 16 launch really a seminal moment for generative AI?
Summary
- With nearly one in every seven people globally touted to use an Apple product, the iPhone maker offers a ready-made platform for the world to get used to AI.
On Monday, Apple chief Tim Cook introduced the company’s latest lineup of iPhones, calling them the “first iPhones designed for AI from the ground up". While this isn’t the first-ever smartphone with native AI features, Apple’s history of impacting and shaping consumption of technologies can make this a seminal moment for generative AI for the masses.