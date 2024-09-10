Mint Primer: Is the iPhone 16 launch really a seminal moment for generative AI?

On Monday, Apple chief Tim Cook introduced the company’s latest lineup of iPhones, calling them the “first iPhones designed for AI from the ground up". While this isn’t the first-ever smartphone with native AI features, Apple’s history of impacting and shaping consumption of technologies can make this a seminal moment for generative AI for the masses.

What’s the big deal about iPhone 16?

In June, Apple showed generative AI for its phones. At the time, it restricted the feature’s rollout to only its top-tier ‘Pro’ iPhones. On 9 September, Apple brought its AI features to its entire new iPhone lineup, which is important because Apple is one of the world’s biggest consumer technology companies.

Last year, IDC estimated that Apple sold over 234 million iPhones worldwide, with nearly 10 million of these in India. Globally, its active user base is estimated at over 1.3 billion people, nearly 16% of the world’s population. This scale means Apple massively impacts how any technology is perceived.

How does it link up with Apple’s past?

In 2001, Apple launched its iPod music player and iTunes digital music platform. These proved seminal in the history of the global music industry, creating the world of online music streaming as we know today.

A similar moment occurred in 2007, when the late founder Steve Jobs unveiled its iPhone with a touchscreen interface. The device created the modern smartphone industry, in turn wiping out erstwhile market leaders Nokia and BlackBerry in the course of a decade. The company’s focus on design is closely aped across industries, which gives it the pedigree to also bring generative AI into the mainstream fold.

Aren’t there other AI phones already?

Yes. Google has already launched two successive generations of AI-first Pixel phones since last year. Samsung, one of the world’s largest electronics conglomerates, has also launched three lineups of AI-specific smartphones since January this year. Others, including China’s BBK Electronics, which retails brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo, are also in hot pursuit of AI in smartphones.

Market experts believe natively integrated AI features will be a part of most new smartphones by the end of 2025.

So, why does AI hinge upon Apple’s success?

Apple’s scale and influence in global consumer markets tilts the scales in Apple’s favour. Generative AI, while creating immense global hype, is yet to become all-pervasive among users and businesses alike. With nearly one in every seven people globally touted to use an Apple product, the iPhone maker offers a ready-made platform for the world to get used to AI.

Also Read: Apple Intelligence will come to iPhone, iPad, and Mac soon. But there’s a catch

Experts of semantics and behaviours state that the iPhone could help AI break into the habit of how we use gadgets. This can turn AI from a buzzword to a mainstream technology that we become reliant upon.

Is it fair to compare music with AI?

Yes, but the biggest counter-argument is that while music and touch-based phone screens were essential, generative AI—at least in its current form—is assistive at best.

Experts argue that most generative features are surplus, making it unfair to be compared with something as all-pervasive as music. However, on the other side, the evolution of consumer habits are heavily based on convenience—the rise of India’s quick commerce industry being an ideal example. We’re also still in the early days of generative AI. In the long run, and with voice interfaces steadily rising, it can become essential in more ways than one.

Also read: Macbook Air vs iPad Air: Choosing the right work machine