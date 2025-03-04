Apple’s India engineers push iPhones closer to hinterlands with local languages
Summary
- From next month, iPhones eligible to receive Apple’s iOS 18.4 update will support Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. These languages would be applicable across every nook and cranny of the iPhone’s software interface.
New Delhi: Last month, Apple announced that starting April, its iPhones will support 10 Indian languages. Thanks to the expertise of its Indian teams working with global ones, support for local languages will not just help Apple catch up with what Google’s Android has offered in India for years—it will also help it capture more first-time phone buyers from non-metropolitan markets across the country, experts said.