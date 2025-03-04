Apple’s India engineers push iPhones closer to hinterlands with local languages

“The language support is integrated closely into the Apple interface, and is not just a translation layer. This ensures consistency and the use of colloquial local language terms for various words, such as phrases used in the alarm clock app, or the weather app. All third-party developers will also be able to integrate the system language support to make sure that the experience is uniform across all apps. This has required key contributions from the Indian engineering and design teams for various areas of expertise, but the development process, as with everything, has remained global," a second executive said.