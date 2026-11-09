From iPhones to GPUs: Redington, Ingram Micro ride the AI boom

Technology distributors Redington Ltd and Ingram Micro Holding Corp., best known for supplying iPhones and laptops to retailers and businesses, are emerging as beneficiaries of India’s artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre boom.
Demand for AI servers, chips, and other data centre infrastructure is becoming a growth driver for both companies, offering a new avenue for expansion.
While selling AI compute accounts for roughly a fifth of their revenue, it is among the fastest-growing segments for both firms. The companies get three-fifths of their business from supplying phones and laptops to retailers and businesses.