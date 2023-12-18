Apple iPhones targeted in China: State-backed entities call for local tech loyalty, report
The Chinese state-backed companies and agencies are reportedly banning employees from bringing Apple iPhones and other foreign devices to the workplace, as part of a long-term effort to reduce dependence on foreign technologies.
