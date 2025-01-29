Apple's iPhone will now support SpaceX-owned Starlink's direct-to-cell capability, which provides coverage from space, Reuters reported citing T-Mobile, a partner in the program.
Elon Musk-owned SpaceX and Germany-based T-Mobile are currently testing the Starlink cell network on a trial basis following the approval from the Federal Communications Commission in November last year.
The trial feature will offer a ‘text via satellite’ facility. Both voice and data features will be added later, the report said.
Prior to iPhone devices with the latest iOS 18.3 software update, T-Mobile had previously listed a few Android smartphones as eligible devices to test the network.
Apple, SpaceX and T-Mobile were working secretively to add support for the iPhone software network, Bloomberg reported earlier.
In October 2024, SpaceX and T-Mobile received approval from the FCC to link Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability to provide cellphone coverage in areas of North Carolina hard hit by Hurricane Helene.
However, T-Mobile had earlier specified that only Samsung Electronics Co. phones, such as the Z Fold and S24 models, would be lined to Starlink. Meanwhile, Apple provides a Globalstar Inc. that allows consumers to send texts and contact emergency responders when out of cellular range.
T-Mobile has started signing up consumers for an early version of the Starlink service. It carried out a Beta test this week.
The initial users received text messages from T-Mobile that said, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.”
Consumers will now have a new toggle switch in their iPhone cellular data settings to manage the satellite feature.
A T-Mobile spokesperson told Bloomberg, that the test will “begin with select optimized smartphones” and that the full launch will “support the vast majority of modern smartphones.”
This beta has been launched to Android 15 phone users, the latest Google operating system version.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.