Apple iPhones to support Starlink satellite connectivity in the US

Apple's iPhone will now support SpaceX-owned Starlink's direct-to-cell capability, which provides coverage from space, Reuters reported citing T-Mobile, a partner in the program.

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX and Germany-based T-Mobile are currently testing the Starlink cell network on a trial basis following the approval from the Federal Communications Commission in November last year.

The trial feature will offer a ‘text via satellite’ facility. Both voice and data features will be added later, the report said.

Prior to iPhone devices with the latest iOS 18.3 software update, T-Mobile had previously listed a few Android smartphones as eligible devices to test the network.

Advertisement

Apple, SpaceX and T-Mobile were working secretively to add support for the iPhone software network, Bloomberg reported earlier.

In October 2024, SpaceX and T-Mobile received approval from the FCC to link Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability to provide cellphone coverage in areas of North Carolina hard hit by Hurricane Helene.

However, T-Mobile had earlier specified that only Samsung Electronics Co. phones, such as the Z Fold and S24 models, would be lined to Starlink. Meanwhile, Apple provides a Globalstar Inc. that allows consumers to send texts and contact emergency responders when out of cellular range.

Advertisement

T-Mobile has started signing up consumers for an early version of the Starlink service. It carried out a Beta test this week.

The initial users received text messages from T-Mobile that said, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.”

Consumers will now have a new toggle switch in their iPhone cellular data settings to manage the satellite feature.

A T-Mobile spokesperson told Bloomberg, that the test will “begin with select optimized smartphones” and that the full launch will “support the vast majority of modern smartphones.”

Advertisement