Apple keeps chasing the ultimate health-tracking watch—but it could take years
Dalvin Brown , Aaron Tilley , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Dec 2023, 04:56 PM IST
SummaryThe Apple Watch maker confronts technical puzzles and patent-wielding rivals as it tries to create an all-in-one health wearable.
Apple’s widening effort to turn its nine-year-old watch from a luxury timepiece into the ultimate all-in-one medical device is taking it into territory that is legally treacherous as well as potentially profitable.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less