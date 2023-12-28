Apple keeps chasing the ultimate health-tracking watch—but it could take years

Potential buyers had supplies cut off in recent days, as sales of the latest Apple Watch models were temporarily paused during a patent dispute over blood-oxygen sensing. Medical-technology company Masimo alleged in a 2021 complaint that Apple violated its patents. In October, the U.S. International Trade Commission banned the import of the tech giant’s watches. Apple appealed, and a court on Wednesday allowed it to resume sales while the court weighs its request to pause the ban.

