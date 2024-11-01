Apple marks record India, global quarterly revenues, driven by iPhone sales
Summary
- Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, said the firm saw double-digit sales growth for iPads, which raked in $7 billion during the September quarter. Apple’s quarterly revenue was $94.9 billion, of which $70 billion came from hardware sales. Two-thirds of this was contributed by iPhones alone.
New Delhi: Apple on Friday logged an estimated $3.75-4 billion in India revenue in July-September, its highest quarterly sales in the country and the 10th straight three-month period when the iPhone maker's quarterly revenue has been higher year-on-year in the world's fifth-largest economy.