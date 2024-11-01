Apple marks record India, global quarterly revenues, driven by iPhone sales

In September this year, Mint reported that Apple was on track to see double-digit shipment growth of iPhones. Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market researcher IDC India, said, “The demand for iPhones is likely to sustain at least for the time being, and a strong double-digit growth is further expected this year as well. There’s plenty of appetite in the market for the time being, which gives Apple even more room to announce consecutive quarters of record revenue going forward as well."