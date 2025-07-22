Apple needs to leave its ‘comfort zone’ on AI. Elon Musk could help.
Summary
Apple might need an external AI partner. Elon Musk’s xAI could be the ally it needs, according to Melius’s Ben Reitzes.
Apple’s struggles with artificial intelligence are becoming critical. It needs to do something big to be a real player in that area, and a partnership with Elon Musk’s xAI could be the ticket required, according to Melius Research.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story