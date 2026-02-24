Apple rents more premium office space in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Apple India Pvt. Ltd has taken an additional 1,21,203 sq ft on lease in a premium office tower named Embassy Zenith in Bengaluru for a ten-year period, after the iPhone maker took up 268,000 sq. ft in the same property last year.

Apple has leased the space from MAC Charles (India) Ltd.

With this additional lease, Apple's total area in Embassy Zenith is now 389,000 sq. ft, with a monthly rent of ₹9.16 crore.

The total rent Apple will pay for this space over the 10-year tenure is ₹1,333 crore, as per real estate data analytics platform Propstack.

Advertisement

Also Read | Apple India looks beyond iPhone for growth as market starts maturing

“Apple’s decision to exercise its expansion rights at Embassy Zenith, bringing its total commitment to ₹1,333 crore over 10 years, is a massive vote of confidence in India’s premium office market. This scale of investment further cements Bengaluru’s position as a critical global hub for Apple’s engineering and operational growth,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.

Earlier in February, Embassy Office Parks REIT had said it is evaluating the acquisition of Embassy Zenith from sponsor Embassy Group.

Embassy and Apple spokespersons didn't respond to Mint's queries. MAC Charles could not be immediately reached.

Technology companies and flexible workspace operators led office leasing activity in 2025, which hit a record high of 82.6 million sq ft (in gross leasing) across India's top nine cities, compared to 79 million sq ft in 2024, according to property advisory CBRE India.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Why Apple is fighting India penalties based on global turnover

The supply of Grade-A office spaces in the Asia Pacific region is expected to hit a new peak of 61.3 million sq ft in 2026, and India alone is likely to account for 40% of it, according to CBRE’s 2026 Asia Pacific Real Estate Market Outlook.

According to the report, office supply is expected to be the highest in Bengaluru at 12.1 million sq ft, followed by Shanghai (10 million sq ft) and Delhi-National Capital Region (7.1 million sq ft). In Bengaluru, the supply will continue to be supported by global capability centres.

“India’s growing dominance in the APAC office supply landscape reflects the structural depth of the demand drivers in the country,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer—India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. “Even amid global macroeconomic recalibration, occupiers are viewing India as a scalable, talent-rich destination for multi-functional growth.”

Advertisement