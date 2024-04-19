Apple pitches its $3,500 Vision Pro headset to businesses. Will it catch on?
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Apr 2024, 03:09 PM IST
SummaryRetailer Lowe’s and software developer SAP are among the companies the tech giant is touting as proof of the device’s usefulness to businesses.
Apple is making a push to win over corporate customers to its Vision Pro “mixed-reality" headset, made available in the U.S. earlier this year. But it faces the same challenges as its predecessors—pitching a “face computer" experience that hasn’t yet clicked with a wide business audience.
