Apple Pulls Plug on Goldman Credit-Card Partnership
AnnaMaria Andriotis , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 29 Nov 2023, 12:19 PM IST
SummaryTech giant proposed exiting contract in about 12-to-15 months.
Apple is pulling the plug on its credit-card partnership with Goldman Sachs, the final nail in the coffin of the Wall Street bank’s bid to expand into consumer lending.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less