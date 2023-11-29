Apple Pulls Plug on Goldman Credit-Card Partnership

Synchrony Financial has also been looking into the possibility of taking over the credit-card program, some of the people said. Synchrony, the largest issuer of store credit cards in the U.S., lends to a wide spectrum of consumers, including those with lower credit scores. Synchrony, which originally bid against Goldman for the Apple credit-card program, for years has been trying to position itself as an issuer with close ties to tech companies and counts Amazon and PayPal among its largest card partners.