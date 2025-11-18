In hark back to Jobs era, Apple revisits materials, repairability of iPhones, says head of design
Shouvik Das 5 min read 18 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Richard Dinh, vice-president and head of iPhone product design opens up about the aluminium used in the latest iPhone, titanium 3D printing, custom microstructures for heat control, atomic-level ceramic bonding, and more… in an exclusive peek into the design and user experience thinking at Apple.
New Delhi: Apple Inc., the world’s second-most valuable company, increased its global R&D spending to focus on developing proprietary materials for the design and customer experience of its money-spinner iPhone, the company’s top iPhone design executive Richard Dinh told Mint in an exclusive interview.
