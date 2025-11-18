Such emphasis on material sourcing “is typical of the kind of focus that Apple has always had on product engineering," said Tarun Pathak, partner and research director at Counterpoint Research. “If you go all the way back to the Steve Jobs era, Apple has always been known for precision engineering and the perceived halo that has helped Apple find India as a major market is also driven by the reputation that it can create products that are far above the level of engineering that other companies do," he said.