Why Apple is 2025’s worst-performing Big Tech stock
Once dominant in hardware, services, and brand appeal, Apple is now grappling with slowing iPhone sales, eroding market share in China, regulatory heat on services, and a lacklustre AI rollout—leaving investors underwhelmed.
On 9 June, at Apple Inc.’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), chief executive Tim Cook and his top brass unveiled a slew of updates, including a new ‘liquid glass’ design and enhancements to Apple Intelligence. But analysts, developers and investors were left underwhelmed. The announcements felt incremental, many of the features already exist in rival products.