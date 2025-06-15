Why Apple is 2025’s worst-performing Big Tech stock

In the past six years, about 52% of Apple’s revenue has come from the iPhone. But the device is in a rut. Growth has been flat for two years, dragging down overall revenue. In the December 2024 quarter, iPhone sales slipped 0.8% year-on-year. In the March quarter, they rose just 1.9%. Earlier growth in iPhones was driven by customers upgrading their phones. They are less willing to do that now.