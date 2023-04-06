Apple stores are almost here; Mumbai to host India’s first3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 12:50 AM IST
The launch of the Apple store is part of its efforts to attract India’s burgeoning affluent population and capture a sizeable chunk of the market for premium smartphones, computers and electronic gadgets.
Apple Inc. will open its first flagship retail store in India in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone for the US giant as part of its efforts to ramp up both sales and manufacturing activities in the country.
