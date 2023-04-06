Apple stores are almost here; Mumbai to host India’s first

“Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli (black and yellow) taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover," the company said on Tuesday, without disclosing when the store will open. Apple’s website also features Apple BKC as one of its store options for consumers to purchase products directly. A second store is likely to come up in New Delhi, people familiar with the development said.