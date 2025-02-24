Apple to create 20,000 US jobs as Tim Cook announces $500B investment; says, ‘We are bullish on the future!’

Cupertino based tech giant Apple has announced that its most substantial financial commitment to date, pledging to invest over $500 billion in the United States over the next four years. This ambitious plan is set to generate approximately 20,000 new jobs, with a focus on research and development, silicon engineering, software development, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Tim Cook, Apple’s Chief Executive, expressed confidence in the initiative, stating: "We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country's future."

Advertisement

As part of this expansion, Apple will establish a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, set to begin operations in 2026. This site will focus on assembling servers crucial to Apple’s AI technology, a move expected to generate thousands of jobs and contribute significantly to local employment.

Furthermore, the American company plans to introduce an Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, reported AFP.

As per the report, this initiative aims to help businesses transition to advanced manufacturing techniques, reinforcing the country’s technological capabilities and supporting workforce development.

It is noteworthy that the announcement follows comments from former US President Donald Trump, who recently claimed that Apple was planning to invest "hundreds of billions of dollars" in the country. His administration promoted domestic manufacturing by imposing tariffs on Chinese imports, including semiconductors, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. Supporters argue that these policies encourage local production, whereas critics warn of potential cost increases for consumers.

Advertisement

To recall, Apple’s current supply chain already includes 24 silicon manufacturing facilities across 12 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah. With this investment, the company underscores its commitment to strengthening US-based innovation and technological development, further cementing its role as a leading force in the technology sector.