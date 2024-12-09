Apple tops the list of best-managed companies of 2024
Ray A. Smith , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 09 Dec 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Summary
- Tech companies hold six of the top 10 spots, while Mastercard jumped to fifth place from 24th last year.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Technology companies continue to hold most of the top spots in the annual Management Top 250 ranking of America’s best-run companies, with Apple unseating Microsoft at No. 1.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less