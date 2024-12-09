Apple tops the list of best-managed companies of 2024

Notable newcomers

Notable newcomers to the Management 250 list include Airbnb and Netflix. Airbnb just missed the list last year at 279th and rose to 135th this year. It benefited from strong scores in innovation and financial strength. The company reported higher revenue and profit in the first quarter, but a bigger-than-expected decline in earnings in the second quarter, though revenue was a little stronger than forecast, with major sporting events such as the Olympics in Paris and the Euro Cup in Germany driving European bookings growth.