Apple’s hold on the App Store is loosening, at least in Europe
Kim Mackrael , Aaron Tilley , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Aug 2024, 04:58 PM IST
SummaryEpic Games and Spotify are among the developers taking advantage of European rule changes.
BRUSSELS—Apple has long kept a tight grip on its iPhone ecosystem. In Europe, its hold is starting to weaken.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less