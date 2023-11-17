Apple’s manufacturer Luxshare moves investment worth $330 Mn to Vietnam instead of India amid rising political tensions
Luxshare, Apple's Chinese component manufacturer, chooses to invest $330 million in Vietnam instead of India due to political tensions. Vietnam government approves the investment, raising the total to $504 million.
Apple’s one of the biggest Chinese component manufacturers, Luxshare, has reportedly decided to invest in Vietnam instead of India, citing the political tensions between the two countries.
