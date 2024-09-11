Apple’s new iPhones could boost AI usage inside cos. But CIOs have questions.
SummaryWhile CIOs say the offering could fuel more generative artificial-intelligence usage, they also have concerns around the technology’s handling of sensitive data.
Apple’s new iPhones could soon drive artificial-intelligence adoption across business tasks, even as information-technology professionals raise questions around how the lineup’s AI-powered system would handle precious company data.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more