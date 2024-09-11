It’s a slightly different story when it comes to ChatGPT, the company said. Apple earlier announced a deal with OpenAI, where the startup’s chatbot would handle some functions that Apple’s own AI can’t. For some features, such as full-out text generation, the phone might suggest that it’s a request better handled by ChatGPT, and then ask the user’s permission before sending it out to ChatGPT’s servers. Apple also said that this feature will be off by default, and require users to actively turn it on.