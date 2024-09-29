Apple’s new password manager is free. That’s just one reason to use it.

The internet is a dangerous place, and people who reuse the same tired password everywhere are sitting ducks.

That’s why setting up a password manager is necessary, if annoying. If you have an iPhone or Mac, no more excuses: Apple’s making it a lot easier.

The new Passwords app—available with the latest iPhone, iPad and Mac software—is a proper password manager. It suggests unique, unguessable passwords when you sign up for new accounts and fills them in whenever you need them. Kids constantly hounding you for the Netflix password? You can also share logins with the family. If you change the password, the group is automatically updated.

Maybe you’re thinking, Wait a minute. Haven’t Apple devices saved my logins for years?

You’re right. Apple’s iCloud Keychain has long suggested, saved and autofilled passwords. But you’d have to dig through settings to actually find your passwords or add a two-factor code. Now, those login details are in one easy-to-access place.

I typically recommend subscription-based security apps, such as 1Password, over free, built-in systems. I still do, but Apple’s Passwords is a great starter. Though missing some advanced features, such as complete cross-platform compatibility, it does all the basics.

Here’s how to take your password security up a notch.

Prepping your passwords

A recent Verizon analysis found there have been over 10,000 data breaches this year—a record high—and most of those attacks used stolen credentials. A password manager boosts security and is hard to hack, but just 24% of people use one, according to a global survey by authentication company Yubico.

Committing all passwords to memory would be difficult. Between work and personal accounts, the average number of passwords per person is 255, according to a 2024 survey by security company NordPass. That’s where a password manager comes in.

The beauty of the Passwords app is that once you’re on the latest iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and MacOS Sequoia software, it’s pre-downloaded on your Apple devices and synced to your Apple account. If you’ve been using Apple to create and save your passwords, everything is already set up.

If you never saved any passwords before, the Passwords app can store logins as you input them into websites. Next time you create or change a password, the app will automatically suggest—and remember—a safe, unique gibberish password for you.

Passwords works best within the company’s ecosystem, in apps and the Safari web browser on Apple devices. However, the iCloud Passwords extension brings Apple’s password manager to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge on Macs and PCs. In my testing, it worked with varying success. The extension autofilled many logins already in Passwords but often didn’t save new ones. Apple said it’s aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Turning it on

Passwords is locked. The key is your Touch ID or Face ID scan, or your device’s passcode.

You’ll see your digital secrets split into a few categories: “All" is where you’ll find your passwords if you’ve used Apple’s iCloud Keychain password-saver in the past. “Codes" generates time-based two-factor codes. “Passkeys" lists websites where you’ve signed up to log in without a password. “Wi-Fi" is for network logins. And “Security" flags weak or exposed passwords that should be changed.

In Shared Groups, you can securely share passwords with any contacts—as long as they are Apple users.

There are two more steps to ensure these easy, fast logins. First, go to Settings > General > AutoFill & Passwords to activate it on your iPhone, iPad and/or Mac. Then, to enable password syncing across your devices, go to Settings then tap your name, then iCloud, then Passwords and Keychain.

If you stored passwords somewhere else, say on your Chrome browser, you can import them on your Mac.

Assessing the alternatives

Apple’s revamped password manager is ideal for low-tech folks. It’s free and setup is simple.

“Using something is better than nothing," said Romeo Gardner, chief executive of Nehlos Cybersecurity, which works with small businesses and government agencies. Still, he hopes Passwords can be a stepping stone to a third-party app with more security features.

Cross-platform functionality is essential, he said. Passwords doesn’t work on Android devices or other web browsers, such as Firefox.

Also, Apple’s Passwords app doesn’t let you set a unique master password. The password managers I recommend are encrypted by a single master password that not even the app maker has access to—only you.

Apple’s Passwords, on the other hand, uses the same passcode that unlocks your device. As my colleague Joanna Stern and I reported, thieves snooped these passcodes then stole iPhones to break into online accounts.

If you’re willing to do some extra setup work, there are other options. Bitwarden’s free password manager works on many platforms. 1Password (starting at $3 a month) is my favorite because of its easy-to-understand interface and support resources. Dashlane (starting at $5 a month) is a popular option that includes a virtual private network for more private internet access.

Passwords are so important that Apple named an app after them. But no matter which manager you choose, never forget to set up two-factor authentication to make your accounts even more secure.