Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Future Group to approach the Delhi High Court seeking to resume National Company law Tribunal’s (NCLT's) approval of its ₹24,713 crore asset sale deal with Reliance Group.

In February 2021, SC had prevented the NCLT from taking a final call on the deal between Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd and Reliance Retail, even as it allowed the tribunal to go ahead with the proceedings for merger of Future group and Reliance group firms.

On Tuesday, the Future Group told the Court that the NCLT approval requires multiple steps, which will take few months and therefore it should allow the process to continue.

A bench led by Justice NV Ramana said, “liberty granted to Future Group to seek continuation of NCLT proceedings before high court and it can grant appropriate orders uninfluenced by any observations of the Supreme Court."

The apex court’s earlier decision to overturn the Delhi High Court’s 8 February ruling that lifted a freeze on the deal and allowing the NCLT to grant its approval based on merits was a positive for Amazon, which is keen to scuttle the deal.

Amazon had secured an interim stay on the deal from a Singapore arbitration tribunal in October, over alleged violation of a partnership contract by Future Group when it agreed to sell the assets to Reliance.

The ongoing legal tussle between Amazon and Future Group is over the sale of Future’s retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.

The deal is being opposed by Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC on the asset sale arguing that its investment of ₹1,400 crores in Future Coupons, which is one of the promoters of Future Retail, allows it to block asset sale to Amazon's competitors.

