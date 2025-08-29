Mumbai: Goldman Sachs-backed Aragen Life Sciences Ltd is stepping up expansion across biologics and high-potency therapeutics while preparing for an eventual public listing, its top executive told Mint .

The Hyderabad-based contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) raised $100 million from Quadria Capital in January 2025, valuing the company at roughly $1.4 billion ( ₹12,259 crore). The Avendus Future Leaders Fund and SBI Life Insurance also contributed ₹300 crore in a secondary stake purchase.

An initial public offering (IPO) will likely be the next step for the company, but it wants to time it right, said chief executive officer (CEO) Manni Kantipudi. “...we would like to be one of the largest in India as a CRDMO, and we’ve made some good progress so far," said Kantipudi. “We’re waiting for the right timing to trigger that (IPO)," he added.

Aragen reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,675 crore in fiscal year 2024 (FY24). While the figures for FY25 were not publicly available, Kantipudi said the company grew about 12% year-on-year last fiscal year, and its revenue is set to be about ₹1,850 crore.

Recently listed peers like Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences Ltd and Sai Life Sciences Ltd reported revenue of ₹1,845 crore and ₹1,695 crore, respectively. Sygene International, the CRDMO arm ofBiocon Ltd, reported ₹3,642 crore in revenue.

In recent times, CRDMOs have caught the fancy of investors, with new players being listed at fat premiums and companies trading at high valuations.

IPO plans

Last month, Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences debuted on the National Stock Exchange at a premium of 27% over its IPO price of ₹570. The IPO, with an issue size of ₹3,395.79 crore, was subscribed 67.42 times. The CRDMO’s market capitalization is about ₹45,936 crore, per the last close. Sai Life Sciences, which was listed on the exchanges in December 2024, has a market cap of close to ₹17,032 crore. Others like Piramal Pharma and Syngene International are valued at ₹24,603 crore and ₹25,305 crore, respectively.

An anticipated shift in the global pharmaceutical supply chain away from China has Indian CRDMOs poised to grab a larger market share.

According to a report by BCG, the CRDMO industry in India is worth $3-3.5 billion today, making up only 2-3% of the global market, which is worth $145 billion.

India’s CRDMO industry could grow to $25 billion by 2035, it said.

“There is a lot of work coming in, whether China plus one happens or not—because it's such a growing segment," said Suresh Subramanian, national lifesciences leader at EY Parthenon India. “What Indian companies are asking is how can we benchmark ourselves with Chinese companies, how can we compete with them in terms of cost and agility?"

Kantipudi said that India’s key advantages over China include a lower cost of labour, an English-speaking population and a growing talent pool. “We have many young people graduating with degrees in pharma and biotech, etc. We have to train them."

Indian companies can compete with Chinese competitors, but Subramanian said they need to answer a few questions about digitization, process improvement and how they can match the cost equation.

Aragen is betting on its recently announced capacity expansion for biologics and high-demand antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to leverage this shift. It expects revenue to grow 18-19% year-on-year in FY26, in line with industry growth. The country’s CRDMO sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18% from FY25 to FY30, according to a Jeffries India report.

It has also increased investment in artificial intelligence and is using it across drug discovery chemistry, manufacturing and digitizing its labs and business processes.

ADC strategy

ADCs are a type of targeted cancer therapy that combines a biological antibody with a ‘payload,’ which is a high-potency chemotherapy drug, with a linker. The drug works by delivering chemotherapy directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue.

“India is generally not considered a biologics destination…But given the amount of interest in biologics and the fact that so much of it was done in China, there are certainly a handful of players looking to enter India for biologics manufacturing because the cost of goods and manufacturing is lower than in the West," said Kantipudi.

The company, which works with more than 500 clients globally, said revenue from the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies now makes up around 40% of its business, compared with a largely mid-sized biotech-focused portfolio a few years ago.

Aragen recently operationalized its Bengaluru manufacturing facility for biologics.

A high-potency manufacturing unit, to make the chemically synthesized payload or cytotoxic drug (used in ADCs), is due in Hyderabad in October. The company will also add a bioconjugation facility, and expects to start making ADCs in a year, about 60% cheaper than in the West, said Kantipudi. ADCs, used for cancer treatment, are seeing a lot of interest among innovators with several multi-billion dollar deals by giants like Merck and Roche in the last few years.

Biologics bet

“We’ve been in biologics since 2014. And we’ve learned the market, established ourselves as a very strong R&D (research and development) player. And now we are setting up our manufacturing," he said.

Biologics, or large molecules, account for 15% of the company’s revenues. However, Kantipudi said this is expected to ramp up significantly. The Bengaluru facility already has three clients who signed up for manufacturing after working with the company’s research facility in California.

While small molecules, or chemical entities, will continue to be a mainstay, biologics are a fast-growing category that offers higher margins, greater barriers to entry, and higher efficacy. As large innovators increasingly consider biologics, the need for outsourcing manufacturing grows.

The US accounts for 65% of its business, followed by Europe at 25%.

Kantipudi said the company is also evaluating acquisition targets for growth. Amid ongoing uncertainties over potential tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, the company may consider acquiring an asset in the US, he added.