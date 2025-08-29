Aragen Life Sciences eyes IPO as it expands global footprint with biologics, ADCs
Jessica Jani 5 min read 29 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
The Hyderabad-based CRDMO is betting on its recently announced capacity expansion for biologics and high-demand antibody drug conjugates, or ADCs, to leverage the shift.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Goldman Sachs-backed Aragen Life Sciences Ltd is stepping up expansion across biologics and high-potency therapeutics while preparing for an eventual public listing, its top executive toldMint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story