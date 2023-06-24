Saudi Aramco and France's TotalEnergies on June 24 signed contracts to start building an $11-billion petrochemicals facility in the Gulf kingdom, according to an AFP report. A signing ceremony for the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the Amiral complex took place at Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

The move "marks the start of construction work on the joint petrochemical expansion", Aramco and TotalEnergies said in a joint statement. Seven companies were awarded contracts for the construction of the project in Jubail, on Saudi Arabia's east coast. The facility is slated to begin operations in 2027.

The project, first announced in 2018, represents an investment of around $11 billion, of which $4 billion will be funded through equity by Aramco and TotalEnergies, according to the report. Aramco is the world’s largest oil-exporting company.

The complex will enable Saudi Arabia's SATORP refinery to convert internally produced off-gases and naphtha, as well as ethane and natural gasoline supplied by Aramco, into higher value chemicals.

It will have the capacity to produce 1.65 million tonnes per annum of ethylene and other industrial gases, according to Saudi Aramco. "As part of Aramco's growth strategy, the project is anticipated to contribute to value-addition opportunities in the kingdom's downstream ecosystem," Aramco president Amin Nasser said at the signing ceremony.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil-exporting country, continues to ramp up its energy infrastructure by attracting investments and forging agreements with global players.

The current energy climate also provides an opportunity: based on current policies and market trends, crude demand will rise by 6 per cent between 2022 and 2028 to reach 105.7 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency said last week.