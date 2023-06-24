Aramco, TotalEnergies sign contracts for Saudi's $11 billion petrochemicals facility1 min read 24 Jun 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies have signed contracts to construct an $11bn petrochemicals facility in Jubail. The facility is due to start operations in 2027.
Saudi Aramco and France's TotalEnergies on June 24 signed contracts to start building an $11-billion petrochemicals facility in the Gulf kingdom, according to an AFP report. A signing ceremony for the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the Amiral complex took place at Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.
