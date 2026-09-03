Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) is looking to move beyond buying stressed loans and tap the early-stress segment by launching a collections-as-a-service business, targeting loans that have started showing signs of delinquency but have not yet become non-performing assets (NPAs).
ARCIL moves beyond buying bad loans, targets early-stage stress
SummaryArcil has identified collections-as-a-service as a new business vertical in its draft red herring prospectus for its IPO
Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (ARCIL) is looking to move beyond buying stressed loans and tap the early-stress segment by launching a collections-as-a-service business, targeting loans that have started showing signs of delinquency but have not yet become non-performing assets (NPAs).
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