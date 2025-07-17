Are diamonds even a luxury anymore? De Beers reckons with price plunge

Signet Jewelers, which says it is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, with brands that include Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared, is partnering with De Beers to extol the virtues of natural diamonds in a new marketing campaign. But last month, Signet said it, too, has been adding more lab-grown diamonds to its fashion jewelry, which was among the factors helping to pull the company out of a prolonged sales slump.