Are Intel’s problems too big to fix?

A CEO switch so late in that cycle, therefore, naturally raises some eyebrows. “As the standard-bearer for the company’s ‘five nodes in four years’ guiding mantra, Mr. Gelsinger’s sudden departure leaves us unsure of the strategic path ahead for Intel," wrote Joshua Buchalter of TD Cowen in a note to clients on Monday. In his own report, Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein said, “We might have expected Pat to at least make it until 18A is out the door (at which point we would see how it stacks up), and as he hasn’t, one has to wonder whether his departure foreshadows any negative implications for the health of the process roadmap."