Arunachal CM launches Jio and Airtel 5G services in Itanagar
- Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the 5G service by Airtel and Reliance Jio here on Saturday, an official communique said on Sunday.
The 5G service was launched in the Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones. Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the 5G service by Airtel and Reliance Jio here on Saturday, an official communique said on Sunday.
