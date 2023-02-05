The 5G service was launched in the Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar, ushering in an era of ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones. Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the 5G service by Airtel and Reliance Jio here on Saturday, an official communique said on Sunday.

Khandu termed the launch of 5G service in the state capital, as the beginning of a revolution in the use of digital services in the fields of education, healthcare, agriculture and public service delivery.

He said it would have a tremendous positive impact on the start-up ecosystem of the state. Arunachal Pradesh IT and Communication Minister Wangki Lowang, highlighted the efforts being taken by the state government to bring about enhanced presence of telecom network providers in the border areas.

Bharti Airtel which is implementing the 4G Mobile tower project funded under universal service obligation fund, assured the chief minister to complete fiberisation for 4G mobile connectivity in remote Anini town of Dibang Valley district by February 20 and to make all out efforts to ensure connectivity across the state.

5G is a technology standard for broadband mobile networks. It is the fastest communication network available in the world currently. Some of the features of 5G are low latency, higher bandwidth and greater capacity which will help many industries as well as the government sector in delivery of multiple services at lightning speeds.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Chief Secretary Dharmendra, CEOs of Jio and Airtel (Northeast), the communique added.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel") has recently announced the launch of its 5G services in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Airtel’s 5G services already live in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will be able to get access to Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

The company says that it will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

