Inside Arundhati Bhattacharya’s billion-dollar makeover of Salesforce India
T. Surendar 10 min read 11 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
The former SBI chairperson took on an executive role post her retirement from the bank—in 2020, she joined as the CEO of Salesforce India. Back then, the CRM company’s business was relatively modest. Over the next five years, she morphed into an ace software salesperson. Here’s how.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: When Arundhati Bhattacharya took charge of the India operations of Salesforce, one of the world’s largest customer relationship management companies, in April 2020, she struggled to understand the value she could add.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story