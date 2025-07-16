Arvind Fashions names Amisha Jain as MD & CEO

Fashion retailer Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL) on Wednesday named Amisha Jain as the new managing director and chief executive officer of the company with effect from 13 August, as part of the succession planning of the organisation.

Advertisement

Jain joins the homegrown retailer from Levi’s. She will replace Shailesh Chaturvedi, the current MD and CEO, who will work closely with Amisha to ensure a smooth transition. Mint had reported on Jain's exit from Levi's in April.

Chaturvedi, an Arvind veteran, was appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of the company, effective 1 February 2021, replacing J. Suresh, who retired.

Also Read: After Middle East, Reliance takes Campa to Nepal Chaturvedi was previously managing director and CEO at PVH-Arvind brands, a joint venture that sells brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. He also led the Arrow brand for Arvind Fashions.

AFL’s growth outlook Jain has over 25 years of experience across the technology, consumer, and retail sectors. Until recently, she was the managing director and SVP of South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe at Levi Strauss & Co. Before Levi’s, she led the turnaround of Zivame as the CEO. Her prior experience includes Arvind Group, Nike India, McKinsey & Co., and Motorola Inc. She is an alumna of INSEAD and McKinsey.

Advertisement

Also Read: Yoga-wear brand Lululemon to launch in India in 2026, partners with Tata CLiQ Commenting on the development, Chaturvedi said, “The last few years as the MD & CEO of AFL have been one of the most satisfying parts of my over 30-year career in this industry. AFL has a great future ahead of it, and I am also excited about the next phase of my personal and professional life. I am thankful to Mr. Sanjay Lalbhai and Kulin for their trust and support over the years. I will always keep rooting for AFL.”

Kulin Lalbhai, vice chairman and non-executive director of Arvind Fashions, said, "As AFL prepares to launch itself into the next orbit of growth, we are delighted to welcome Amisha back to AFL."

Advertisement

Arvind operates a portfolio of fashion brands, including U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine. In the past, it has offloaded rights for brands such as Gap and Sephora to Reliance Retail Ltd.

For FY25, Arvind Fashions reported revenue of ₹4,620 crore, up 8.5% year-on-year (y-o-y); net profit (PAT) was up 71% y-o-y to ₹85 crore.

Also Read: Are quick commerce platforms operating in a grey zone with cigarette sales? Its brands retail via 931 exclusive outlets and 9,000 multi-brand outlets in over 450 towns and cities.

Speaking on her appointment, Jain said AFL is now ready to unlock the strength of its portfolio of market-leading brands to its full potential.