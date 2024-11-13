Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Arvinder Singh Sahney appointed Indian Oil CMD

Arvinder Singh Sahney appointed Indian Oil CMD

Rituraj Baruah

  • In his previous role, Sahney headed the petrochemicals division of the company. He succeeded V. Satish Kumar, the director (marketing) who was handling the additional charge of CMD since 1 September.

At Indian Oil, Sahney has been instrumental in commissioning and optimizing key refinery units, including the 15 MMTPA Paradip Refinery.

New Delhi: Arvinder Singh Sahney was on Wednesday appointed chairman and managing director of state-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) with immediate effect.

In his previous role, Sahney headed the petrochemicals division of the company. He succeeded V. Satish Kumar, the director (marketing) who was handling the additional charge of CMD since 1 September.

A government order issued on Wednesday said: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of this ministry for appointment of Arvinder Singh Sahney, executive director, IOC, to the post of chairman, IOC, for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, or till the date of his superannuation, or until further order, whichever is the earliest."

Also Read | Trump Factor: Decoding the potential impact on crude prices and India’s oil economy

Sahney has the experience of working at five of the company's nine refineries. Aged 54 years, he is a chemical engineer from HBTI, Kanpur, with over three decades of experience in the refinery and petrochemicals sector.

"At Indian Oil, he has been instrumental in commissioning and optimizing key refinery units, including the 15 MMTPA Paradip Refinery, which has significantly bolstered India's refining capacity and energy security. Prior to his appointment as chairman, he headed Indian Oil’s petrochemical vertical, where he was instrumental in the conceptualization of various petrochemical projects, including the upcoming mega petrochemical complex at Paradip, poised to significantly expand Indian Oil’s footprint in the sector," the government statement said.

Also Read: Oil Holds Near November Lows as Traders Brace for Crude Glut

Significance of appointment

The appointment comes at a time when state-run oil marketing companies are looking at expanding their footprint in the petrochemicals space.

Sahney also chairs Terra Clean Ltd, a subsidiary of Indian Oil focused on sustainable solutions.

Shares of IOCL closed 2% lower at 136.00 apiece on BSE on Wednesday.

Also Read: Finance ministry to take call on scrapping windfall tax on domestic crude oil: Tarun Kapoor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.