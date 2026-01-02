Arya.ag raises ₹725 crore from GEF Capital Partners; to be IPO ready in 20 months

Indian grain commerce platform Arya.ag has raised ₹725 crore through an equity funding round led by clean tech investor GEF Capital Partners.

The company will use the capital to increase its engagement with farmers and expand technology-led, climate-smart agricultural practices, it said in a press release.

This comes almost three years after the startup raised $60 million in a Series C round from Luxembourg-based Asia Impact SA, Lighrock India, and Quona Capital, among others. The company was valued at ₹2,200 crore following that.

"The current funding has taken place at a premium to the previous valuation," co-founder Prasanna Rao said without giving any further details.

"With this investment, GEF becomes the among the largest investors in Arya.ag…They will be acquiring some new stake as well as some stake from existing investors."

Rao also added that the company has earmarked a pool of up to $6 million for strategic tech investments, including acquisitions, wherever it sees opportunities.

To add some context, the company had made two acquisitions in 2022, where it took over data science firm Prakshep and SaaS firm Assert AI. Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this equity round.

IPO plans "The (current) investment is happening with an objective to scale operations in such a way that we are IPO-ready in 15-20 months," Rao told Mint.

The latest round follows a period of growth for the New Delhi-based company. In the first half of fiscal year 2026, Arya.ag recorded net revenue of ₹300 crore, representing a 28% increase compared to the previous year. During the same period, the company’s profits rose 39% to ₹31.5 crore.

Arya.ag operates as an integrated platform providing farmgate-level networks, including storage, finance, and market linkages. The company has positioned itself as a partner for financial institutions, agri-enterprises, and farmer producer organizations (FPOs) seeking to build a climate-smart agricultural ecosystem.

The company’s operations currently cover 60% of the districts in India, according to a press release. Its network includes 12,000 agricultural warehouses that aggregate and store grain valued at $3 billion on an annual basis. In addition to storage, the platform has facilitated the disbursement of more than $1.5 billion in loans to smallholder farmers and other agricultural stakeholders.

