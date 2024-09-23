As AI matures, chip industry will look beyond GPUs, AMD chief says
SummaryGPUs will always have a critical role to play in AI computing, but as models mature, there’s a growing opportunity for more custom chips.
Future computer chips may be able to help ease the alarming energy demands of generative artificial intelligence, but chip makers say they need something from AI first: a slowdown in the sizzling pace of change.
