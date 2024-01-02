As CFOs Prepare for an Unpredictable 2024, Here’s What Tops Their Checklists

2023 ended on a high note for some, with solid corporate earnings, stock markets rising to new highs and enthusiasm over the promise of generative AI and other new technologies.

Amid the wave of good news, some corporate chiefs have scaled back their expectations of recession risk, but even so, many remain sober about the year ahead.

While the role of the chief financial officer always is evolving, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the pace of change in various corporate functions that has sparked a reset on how CFOs operate.

What will happen to the U.S. economy? And what do CFOs need to do to be ready for the coming year? The CFO Journal interviewed some top finance chiefs and experts recently to survey their thoughts on what is top of mind for 2024. Here’s what they said:

U.S. Macro Environment

Cloud software provider ServiceNow’s CFO Gina Mastantuono said she spends most of her time thinking about how to make her business more resilient and better positioned to invest for growth.

ServiceNow, based in Santa Clara, Calif., specializes in cloud-based software used by businesses to run their IT departments, onboard new employees, monitor operations and many other functions. It has grown to become the third-largest software-as-a-service company behind Salesforce and Adobe by annual revenue.

The U.S. macro environment is what she watches most closely, including the interest-rate landscape and inflation trends, Mastantuono said.

“What most CFOs would be telling you is that resilience in the face of the current macroeconomic environment is the priority, which is top of mind for me. And let’s face it, I think the macro is going to be uncertain for quite a bit longer," she said. “Uncertainty unfortunately has become the new normal."

“While I do feel like many CFOs have become more comfortable operating in this uncertainty, building a business that’s resilient and building resilience into the business, I think is a constant, delicate balancing act that CFOs have really got to manage well, and I think it’s a balancing act between being offensive and defensive," Mastantuono said.

The American Consumer

Academy Sports + Outdoors CFO Carl Ford, who also serves as executive vice president, focuses squarely on what’s happening with the U.S. consumer. Aside from managing expenses and tracking inventory, Ford specifically keys in on providing value and choice to consumers by offering an assortment of products that range from good to best.

“I would probably start with the health of the American consumer," he said. “I am seeing an average customer who is under a tremendous amount of pressure."The Katy, Texas-based sporting-goods chain is addressing that by providing a variety of products, allowing buyers to purchase what fits their budgets.

“On any given day, you’re going to see our lowest price, whether it’s Father’s Day or whether it’s a holiday or whatever…so value is really, really important to us," Ford said.

Managing Talent

For Lake Success, N.Y.-based Broadridge Financial Solutions, a provider of technology solutions for investing, governance and communications, attracting and retaining technology professionals and engineers remains a focus for the new year, CFO Edmund Reese said. Broadridge, formerly a business unit of Automatic Data Processing, was spun out into a separate company in 2007.

“Broadridge competes with well-known technology companies to attract and retain software engineer talent," said Reese, who was at Smith Barney during the Sept. 11 attacks, Merrill Lynch during the 2008 financial crisis and Broadridge during the pandemic.

“Each one of those environments are all very different, but what is the same is that you have to focus on the right things: people, clients and capital strength," Reese said.

The first thing his leadership team concentrated on during and after the pandemic was talent management, especially finding professionals with strong data and technology skills, he said.

Managing Costs

Cost management remains at the forefront of the C-suite agenda, as companies continue to prioritize finding efficiencies and staying profitable, said Paul Goydan, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group.

“Both the cost-of-living crisis and energy crisis have somewhat limited the ability for prices to rise and increasingly, you see companies coming under more pressure to take it out of their margin," Goydan said, on why companies are continuing to prioritize cost savings. “But the sheer volume of unknowns in their 2024 plans has reached a level that many CFOs haven’t yet seen in their careers."

“However you think about the quantity of uncertainty—be it supply chain, pricing, trade dynamics, geopolitics, or consumer sentiment—all of those uncertainties have happened before. What’s different is that they have typically happened one or two at a time," he said.

Forging Strategic Partnerships

Ravi Inukonda, CFO at San Francisco, Calif.-based DoorDash, said the CFO must be a strategic partner to other parts of the company, and not just the person who signs off on the financial plans and expenses.

“Think of finance as a multi-dimensional organization that is driving business results," Inukonda said. “Our mission for the finance team is very simple: Partner with the business, make them successful."

The CFO of DoorDash’s restaurants business co-owns goals with the general manager of the food-delivery company’s restaurants business, he said. That’s different from the role that finance officers historically played at companies, where they have been in charge of keeping a scorecard on expenses.

“We said, “Finance, you get to work with the business to not only set the scorecard, but also you define the strategy," he said. “You become an enabler rather than just be a measurement yardstick. You co-own the goal. It engenders trust. It helps you drive better business outcomes and better results."

Write to Walden Siew at walden.siew@wsj.com and Kristin Broughton at Kristin.Broughton@wsj.com