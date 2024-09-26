As Exxon pumps Guyana’s Oil, China is winning battle for influence
Collin Eaton , Kejal Vyas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Sep 2024, 09:54 AM IST
SummaryChinese companies are investing heavily in the sparsely populated South American country, home to the largest oil find in a generation.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
GEORGETOWN, Guyana—More than 100 miles off the coast of Guyana, Exxon Mobil is pumping hundreds of thousands of barrels every day from a gargantuan oil discovery that is transforming the sparsely populated South American country.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less