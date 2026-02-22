When WPP Media releases its annual report on the state of the advertising industry, the focus is typically on evolving expenditures. This time, it was somewhere else.
As Indian advertising outperforms global markets, WPP focuses on AI
SummaryAs India’s advertising spends outperform global ad markets, agency networks like WPP are focusing on the role of AI in shaping ad spends, and their own offerings for advertisers.
When WPP Media releases its annual report on the state of the advertising industry, the focus is typically on evolving expenditures. This time, it was somewhere else.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More