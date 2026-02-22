As Indian advertising outperforms global markets, WPP focuses on AI

When WPP Media releases its annual report on the state of the advertising industry, the focus is typically on evolving expenditures. This time, it was somewhere else.
At the media agency network's presentation of This Year Next Year report at its suburban Mumbai office last week, the buzz was all about artificial intelligence (AI), the transformative technology sweeping the world. Not surprising, either. Out of 10 key trends that WPP Media expects to shape Indian advertising, three feature AI—the role of AI agentic ecosystem, the evolution of search advertising, and the use of AI in targeting audiences more precisely.
“We no longer need to learn only how to use AI tools; we become orchestrators,” Upali Nag Kumar, president, strategy of WPP Media said in a press briefing.
The WPP report pointed out that advertising in India has outpaced global markets in 2025, and will retain its momentum this year as well. However, the focus of the conversation never strayed from AI.
“If you look at how things have evolved in the last one year, the tasks we gave an AI agent were far simpler,” said Vishal Jacob, president of Choreograph South Asia, WPP Media's data and technology unit. “But in the last 3-4 months, the tasks have become more complex. Which means, one agent will need to work with a couple of agents to fulfil a task. That is what we mean by an agentic ecosystem.”
Jacob added that WPP Media has been using agentic ecosystems, including a ‘deep researcher’, to conduct market research and answer complex questions for their clients regarding consumer behaviour and dynamics in a consumer category.
As AI tools upend a range of businesses, it isn’t just IT services companies which are trying to adapt. Established network agency companies are struggling to stay relevant as advertisers turn to AI to not just generate creatives, but also conduct market research and run campaigns end-to-end. Investors has taken note of the shift: shares of WPP Plc are down more than 60% in the last 12 months, while those of rival Publicis Groupe have fallen nearly 28% in the same time period.
Two of WPP's rivals—Omnicom and IPG—merged late last year to ward off rising competition from technology companies, especially AI platforms. Meanwhile, AI consumer apps are on a roll, signing multiple partnerships in India. Just this week, OpenAI announced partnerships for search with streaming platform JioHotstar and online travel aggregator ixigo.
In this context, it is telling that the This Year Next Year presentation was dominated by the rise of AI.
In a first, WPP Media has changed the way it classifies advertising channels. Now, ‘digital’ advertising includes the digital extensions of traditional mediums, including streaming platforms of TV channels, audio streaming apps, and online extensions of print publications. Search, disrupted by AI chatbots, is now reclassified as 'intelligence’, while a variety of traditional physical advertising mediums are now classified as ‘location’ advertising, including billboards and cinema trailers.
This presents a new way of understanding global advertising. More than 57% of global advertising was driven by content and more than 80% of all categories of global advertising (including content) was from digital channels, including digital extensions of traditional formats such as TV, print and audio.
Led by more than 10% growth in ‘intelligence’ and more than 9% growth in ‘commerce’, global ad revenue grew 8.8% in 2025, to almost $1.2 trillion (excluding US political advertising), the WPP report said. It is expected to grow another 7.1% this year to cross that number.
However, India’s advertising spends outperformed global markets, growing 9.2% to ₹1.84 trillion, led by a massive 24% growth in commerce advertising, including e-commerce apps, financial portals, and online travel aggregators. However, unlike global growth rates, all major advertising channels in India showed healthy growth in 2025, including print and audio, which grew by 4.4% and 1.5% respectively. Globally, print advertising shrank more than 5%, while audio was nearly flat.
India is expected to outperform global markets with 9.7% growth in ad spending in 2026 and cross ₹2 trillion in size, WPP said. The country will grow ahead of mature markets such as the US and UK; in fact, per WPP, only Brazil will grow faster at 14.4% this year.
Despite this blazing growth, the size of advertising remains at 0.5% of India's GDP, up marginally from 2020 levels, compared to 1-1.5% in mature markets in Europe and North America.
Prasanth Kumar, chief executive officer South Asia at WPP Media says AI now informs three main priorities for agency networks such as WPP. “First, it helps us find insights and incorporate them. Second, it helps in the creation of advertisements and in targeting the audience. And the third thing is in the measurement and learning processes,” he told Mint.
When matters of ad expenditure are increasingly decided by technology, are traditional network agencies still relevant? Kumar thinks so.
“Clients today, as always, want real-time speed,” he said. “For instance, they want to know how to course-correct while the campaign is live. This is what they come to agencies for. I think the more we do, and the wider we do, insights can get richer. The ability to spend and get the right return on those spends, is where AI activation focus will come in.”
Perhaps the advantage WPP and its rival network agencies still have is the decades of data and insights they are sitting on.
“Whosoever has more data will have a better trained platform.” Shekhar Banerjee, president of client solutions at WPP Media, told Mint. “So, I think some organizations either because of first-mover advantage or the pure repository of information they have and ability to change behaviour also, will win in the market.”
The advertising industry's future is no longer about how much brands spend, but how intelligently they deploy those budgets through AI. In a landscape where digital innovation and resilient traditional media now coexist, the winners will be those who can merge decades of human insight with the real-time speed of an automated ecosystem.